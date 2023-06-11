Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,426,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,617 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $165,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNY opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

