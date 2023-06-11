Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,513,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PVH were worth $106,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Trading Down 2.6 %

PVH stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

See Also

