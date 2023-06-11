Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $119.77 Million Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $119,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $141.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average is $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $6,682,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,656,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $6,394,743.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,285,416 shares in the company, valued at $715,486,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $6,682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,656,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,423 shares of company stock valued at $39,893,967. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

