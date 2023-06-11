Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $217.58 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $217,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $79.36 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

