Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $248.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 612,439 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.18% of Amgen worth $248,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

AMGN stock opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.50. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

