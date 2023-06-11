Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 426,331 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,461,731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,331 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $140,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,016 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 78,681 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,682. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

