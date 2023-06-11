Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.32% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $109,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $450.87 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $477.83 and a 200 day moving average of $465.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

