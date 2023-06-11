Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.58% of Waters worth $118,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $44,489,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 1,891.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,277,000 after buying an additional 164,340 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Waters by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 135,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,424,000 after buying an additional 101,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Waters by 1,012.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $249.28 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $248.18 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.04.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

