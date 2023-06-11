Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 675,231 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.52% of Datadog worth $122,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Datadog by 1,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Stock Down 0.4 %

DDOG stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,264.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $13,325,264.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,545 shares of company stock worth $55,761,526 over the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Datadog Company Profile



Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

