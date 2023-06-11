Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 689,331 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689,331 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $169,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PNC opened at $128.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $304,430. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.