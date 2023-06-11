Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910,667 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 436,863 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV worth $114,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. HSBC cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.611 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

