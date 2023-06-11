Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Ashford Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of AINC stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.
Institutional Trading of Ashford
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
