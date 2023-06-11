Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AINC stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. Research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.