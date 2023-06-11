ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 7.9 %
AACG stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
