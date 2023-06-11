Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.40.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. Atkore has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $128.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.20 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atkore will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $42,940,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 487.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 401,255 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 647,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,471,000 after acquiring an additional 394,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $29,730,000.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.