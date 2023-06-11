Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.16 on Friday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

