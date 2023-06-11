Atlas Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,454,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 345,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 254,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6,203.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,481,000 after purchasing an additional 133,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %
SEDG opened at $282.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.23. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
