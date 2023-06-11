Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $190,000 in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 66,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 119,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is 15.68. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.42 and a 1-year high of 18.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

