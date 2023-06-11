Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $376,000 in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 432,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 19.4% during the third quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 200.0% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 478,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 163,334 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

