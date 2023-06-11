Atlas Wealth LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,372,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 393,272 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 375,344 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 84,847 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 345,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 43,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JOF opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $7.46.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

