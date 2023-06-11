Atlas Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 217,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,966.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Down 2.2 %

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

NYSE KMF opened at $7.20 on Friday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

