Atlas Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance
BMY opened at $64.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $81.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.