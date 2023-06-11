Atlas Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after buying an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $41,973,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

SJM stock opened at $153.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.98. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $120.51 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -438.71%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.