Atlas Wealth LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,563 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.13. The company has a market capitalization of $412.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,941,493 shares of company stock worth $2,273,582,853 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.