Atlas Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after buying an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after buying an additional 2,699,819 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after buying an additional 1,240,180 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,937,000 after buying an additional 1,128,539 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $86.77 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

