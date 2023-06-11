Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.32.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $171.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.31. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 0.81. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $300.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total transaction of $1,356,791.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,995,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.51, for a total transaction of $1,356,791.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,995,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,809 shares of company stock worth $49,326,909. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

