AT&T Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for AT&T in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

Shares of T stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after acquiring an additional 530,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

