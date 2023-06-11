Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AVNW opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $362.08 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65.

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.44 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,743.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 282.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 437.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Articles

