Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Azenta worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZTA. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Azenta by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Azenta by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 73,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Shares of AZTA opened at $45.13 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

