B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in B2Gold by 47.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,269,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $41,567,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in B2Gold by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,018,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146,020 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in B2Gold by 159.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,262,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter worth about $29,029,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.