Bank of America Cuts SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target to $6.50

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.39% from the stock’s previous close.

SCWX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. SecureWorks has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $588.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 12,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 103,917 shares of company stock valued at $882,969. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in SecureWorks by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.