Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $5.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.93.
BZUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CLSA raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Baozun Price Performance
Shares of BZUN stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. Baozun has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Baozun by 1,700.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 150,673 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Baozun by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baozun
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
