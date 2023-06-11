Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Receives $5.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.93.

BZUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $5.00 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CLSA raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.40 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. Baozun has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.08). Baozun had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $370.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Baozun by 1,700.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 150,673 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 246,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Baozun by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 151,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

