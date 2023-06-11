Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.46

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and traded as low as $1.10. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 276,119 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $447.06 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.