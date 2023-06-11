Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $84.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $74.19.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

