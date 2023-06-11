Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Invests $213,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

