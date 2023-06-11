Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AB opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Activity at AllianceBernstein

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $422,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

