Berenberg Bank Lowers Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($24.86) to GBX 1,750 ($21.76) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($23.62) to GBX 1,590 ($19.77) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,310 ($28.72) to GBX 2,280 ($28.34) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Victrex alerts:

Victrex Stock Performance

Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,524 ($18.95) on Wednesday. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,479 ($18.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,953.15 ($24.28). The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,836.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,576.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,675.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Victrex Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Victrex

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Victrex’s payout ratio is 7,228.92%.

In other news, insider Martin Court bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,530 ($19.02) per share, with a total value of £9,180 ($11,412.23). In other Victrex news, insider Martin Court purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,530 ($19.02) per share, for a total transaction of £9,180 ($11,412.23). Also, insider Ian Melling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,518 ($18.87) per share, for a total transaction of £15,180 ($18,871.21). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,085. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Victrex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.