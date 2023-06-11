Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $72.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BERY opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

