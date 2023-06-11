BKF Capital Group (BKFG) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 83 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BKF Capital Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BKF Capital Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 590 2920 3429 112 2.43

Volatility and Risk

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 10.13%. Given BKF Capital Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.73% 16.03% 8.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.47 billion $241.50 million 32.43

BKF Capital Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BKF Capital Group rivals beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses. It also provides investment banking services, such as m&a advisory and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

