Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,965,343 shares of company stock worth $18,819,285 and sold 430,100 shares worth $17,880,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

