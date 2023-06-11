Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Increased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $88.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,965,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,819,285 and have sold 430,100 shares valued at $17,880,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

