BMO Capital Markets Cuts Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$7.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RAY.A has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAY.A opened at C$5.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$4.10 and a one year high of C$6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.51.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

