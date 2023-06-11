BMO Capital Markets Lowers Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$23.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBLY. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Neighbourly Pharmacy stock opened at C$18.90 on Friday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 12-month low of C$18.25 and a 12-month high of C$25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$843.70 million and a P/E ratio of 82.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

