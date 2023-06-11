Bokf Na Sells 817 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Exelon were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelon by 487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,839,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,148 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,860,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,979,000 after buying an additional 1,531,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. Exelon’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

