Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

BAH stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $79.85 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

