BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

NYSE:BWA opened at $45.85 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Further Reading

