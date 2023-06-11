Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Raised to $35.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Braze’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $77,801.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,899.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $153,171.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $77,801.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,899.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Braze by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Braze by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

