Brendan Martin Mulshine Sells 35,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,000.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 264,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 231.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 468,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

RYAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.