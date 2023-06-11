Brendan Martin Mulshine Sells 35,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ryan Specialty Stock Performance
Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.23.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RYAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.88.
About Ryan Specialty
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
