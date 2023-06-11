British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 379.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,942,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $77,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,226,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 382.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 529,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after acquiring an additional 419,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $44.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

