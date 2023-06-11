British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,573 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.12% of British American Tobacco worth $109,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Shares of BTI stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.61.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.