British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Price Target Cut to GBX 325

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCYGet Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 355 ($4.41) to GBX 325 ($4.04) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $456.67.

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $4.36 on Friday. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

See Also

